Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,616 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $301,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,381 shares of company stock worth $2,045,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

NYSE VCRA opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

