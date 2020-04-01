Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AudioCodes by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 182,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $695.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

