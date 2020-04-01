Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $49,000 Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.