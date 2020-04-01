Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 77,503 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.05% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 593,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACOR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

