Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 37,553 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,553 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,069,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,633 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 503,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2,169.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $689,740. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

