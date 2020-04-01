Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stepan by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stepan by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $203,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

