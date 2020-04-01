Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $67,000 in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.