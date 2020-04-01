Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $53,000 in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.50 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 37.48% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

