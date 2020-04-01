Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 731.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,510,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gartner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 190,059 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,715,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Gartner by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,901,000 after buying an additional 149,033 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of IT stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

