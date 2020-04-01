Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 1,960 Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,625,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 111,676 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 571,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

