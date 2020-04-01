Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,738,200 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

