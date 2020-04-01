Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Markel by 874.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Markel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $927.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,149.53. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.