Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of MBIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $587.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

