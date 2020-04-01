Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $605,000 Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,156,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 137,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5965 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

