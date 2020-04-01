Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $598,000 Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

KL opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

