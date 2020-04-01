Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $586,000 Investment in Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.64% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORMP shares. ValuEngine raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

ORMP opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 297.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

