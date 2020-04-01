Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 603.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Shares of OSK opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.96. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

