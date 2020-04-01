Marshall Wace LLP Has $587,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,624 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

