Marshall Wace LLP Has $579,000 Holdings in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Flex LNG worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flex LNG by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Flex LNG by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 695,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 117,703 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,133,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Flex LNG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Flex LNG by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNG shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $205.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

