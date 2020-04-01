Marina Thomas Sells 2,576 Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 269 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. Meggitt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 485.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 605.21.

Get Meggitt alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 11.95 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGGT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Meggitt to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Meggitt to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 682 ($8.97) to GBX 654 ($8.60) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 468.55 ($6.16).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.