Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

