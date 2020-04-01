Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.