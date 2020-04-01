Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 1.5%

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.22, approximately 104,185 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,850,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

The stock has a market cap of $764.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Livent by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

