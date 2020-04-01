Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $98.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.22.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

