Limoneira (LMNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 17th

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.
Limoneira has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of 230.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
Shares of LMNR opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
LMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
