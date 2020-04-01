Limoneira (LMNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 17th

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Limoneira has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of 230.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of LMNR opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.08. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

