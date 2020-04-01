LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day moving average of $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

