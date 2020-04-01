LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 14.7%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) shares traded down 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $8.57, 2,758,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,974,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $112,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LexinFintech by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in LexinFintech by 76.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

