Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,397,000 after buying an additional 1,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,277 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Baidu by 2,578.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 1,135.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $186.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.