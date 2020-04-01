Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 9,191 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 394.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

