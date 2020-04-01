Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,055 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $742.00 to $680.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $624.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $440.72 and a 52 week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,143,610 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

