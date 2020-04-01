Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 105,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

