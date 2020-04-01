Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 718,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter.

BAB opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

