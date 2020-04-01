Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AON by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 158,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 83,732 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 349,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,871,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AON by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average is $201.39.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

