Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 360.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,928 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTAB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 180,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,245,000.

Shares of HTAB stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $22.76.

