Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

