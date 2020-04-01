Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Trading Down 18.2%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) shares dropped 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 160,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,752,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on LADR. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Ladder Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 383,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 622.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 130,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

