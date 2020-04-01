Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.86

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.86. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 320,892 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $347.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.19%. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

