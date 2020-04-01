Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $31.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kornit Digital traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $24.85, 463,773 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 466,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,325,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,782 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

