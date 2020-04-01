KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for DXP Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DXP Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti decreased their price target on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

DXPE stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.59. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.