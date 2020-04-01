Julia Wilson Purchases 31,900 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £245,630 ($323,112.34).
Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,088 ($14.31) per share, for a total transaction of £152.32 ($200.37).
- On Friday, January 31st, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £144.30 ($189.82).
- On Friday, January 3rd, Julia Wilson bought 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £154.84 ($203.68).
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 8.51. 3i Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.50). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,087.94.
3i Group Company Profile
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.