Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

JLL opened at $100.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after buying an additional 516,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $214,719,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

