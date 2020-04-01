Jonathan Gunby Sells 1,495 Shares of Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.27), for a total transaction of £5,994.95 ($7,886.02).

LON:IHP opened at GBX 435.50 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.99. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 425.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IHP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Integrafin from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Friday, February 7th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

