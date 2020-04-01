Jim Rutherford Buys 1,686 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).
Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,416.40 ($18.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,643.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,910.52. Anglo American plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.32%.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.
