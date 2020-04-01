JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $9.75. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 668,427 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.