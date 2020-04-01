Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,060,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 359,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,016.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 265,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of JHG opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

