Jane Tufnell Acquires 20,000 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 20,000 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($20,257.83).

Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Jane Tufnell bought 4,371 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £4,939.23 ($6,497.28).

OIT opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.