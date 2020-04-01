Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Visteon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Visteon by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VC stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

