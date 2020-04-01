Jane Street Group LLC Takes $688,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,626,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,124,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 249,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $199,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $390,723.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

