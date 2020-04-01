Jane Street Group LLC Takes $687,000 Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pra Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pra Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

