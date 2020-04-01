Jane Street Group LLC Sells 82,689 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,689 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,818,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.